Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Well, thanks WordPress scheduling, I appreciate you not posting this when I wanted you to about three weeks ago. As a preface, this is probably going to be the last thing I post for a little while. In fact, it’ll probably be the last story for this website as a whole, since I’m working on building up a career after I graduate as a Doctor of Pharmacy in May.

The Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse is the next exciting step that the company has taken in their desktop mouse lineup. A successor to the MX Master 2S, this one comes with improvements to the overall design and adds USB-C charging.

The MX Master 3 is one of the most comfortable mice I’ve had the joy of using. The ergonomics have been redone so that it now offers a bit more room for the thumb to reside. The scroll wheel also feels a lot smoother and precise. It scrolls very quickly as well. I honestly don’t even know how to describe this sensation, because it just feels like light ridges are being scrolled past, for lack of a better term. Again, it feels very nice on the fingers. On the side of the mouse, there’s two buttons that can be used as forward and backward keys or possible macros, macros which can be downloaded and utilized on the Logitech software. The mouse retains Bluetooth and wireless connectivity across three separate devices.

I tried using the mouse on various surfaces, which included granite, wood, and glass. My best usages were on the granite and wood, with the mouse not faring so well on the glass. On most surfaces the mouse tracks well, though. This mouse also has an insanely long battery life. The company claims that the mouse can run for about 70 days on a single charge. Even though this review’s been a bit delayed since I received it, the claim is holding water. I had charged it fully when I received it, and with at least four or five hours of daily usage, the mouse has only needed to be charged twice since I received it. The switch to USB-C is welcome, a welcome change that adds even more functionality to a MacBook Pro that utilizes USB-C only.

With the three different profiles that are on the device, the options to connect are plentiful. Taking cues from the MX Master 2 series, the connectivity is similar, with wired options, wireless connectivity using the USB dongle, and through Bluetooth. I have been finding that lately, the Bluetooth connectivity makes for a much more desirable setup. I’ve been using multiple Bluetooth devices at once, including the Logitech G915 mechanical gaming keyboard, alongside a set of headphones that connect via Bluetooth, and I’ve had no issues in response time or slowing down of any kind.

Logitech this time around made iterative changes, but changes that are entirely welcomed across the board and at the same time maintains the strong level of quality that made the MX Master line so desirable in the first place. For desktop users, it’s one of the best mice that you can find on the market for its price tag. For the gaming oriented players, there are definitely other options that exist, much of which are within the Logitech G portfolio of products. I think this is an excellent product, and a definite recommendation for anyone looking to get an upgrade for their desktop or laptop setup.